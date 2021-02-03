NSE: Ardova rallies to top gainers list as GTBank makes losers list

Ardova Plc rebounded after previous day loss to lead the top gainers chart at close of market on Wednesday. The Nigerian Stock Exchange closed trading with a market capitalisation of N21.97 trillion.

The capital market’s All Share Index dropped to 42,000.01 against the 42,043.79 ASI the Nigerian bourse closed yesterday – this shows the total market share value dipped by 43.78 basis point.

The number of deals traded today at the bourse declined as well, as traded by the stock market investors was placed 5,887, way below the 7,110 deals investors traded at Tuesday’s market.

Volume of shares also nosedived, showing the dampening mood of investors at the trade today. Data from NSE disclosed that volume of shares traded was 504.83 million, falling short of the 556.02 million shares that passed among investors during the previous day trade.

According to data obtained from NSE, Ardova led the gainers’ chart in price change, rising by N0.85kobo to N18 from N17.15kobo at the end of trading today.

Zenith Bank followed with N16.95kobo following a gain of N0.65kobo after opening trade at N26.3kobo.

Eternal was third on the gainers’ list with a gain of N0.4kobo to end trading at N5.6kobo from N5.2kobo.

Unilever came next after closing the market with N14.6kobo, rising by N0.4kobo from the opening price of N14.2kobo per share.

NCR completed the top five with N3.43kobo per share, after gaining N0.31kobo to move from N3.12kobo.

Meanwhile, on the Losers table, Flour Mill led the way after shielding N1 from the N33 it opened with, to close the market with N32 per share.

GTBank also made the list after its share price dropped to N33.05 from N33.75kobo, following a lose of N0.7kobo in its share price.

Wapco lost N0.45kobo to secure the third spot on the losers’ table. The company closed the market with N27.55kobo, below the N28 per share it opened with.

Champion Brew’s share price declined to N3.39kobo per share from N3.76kobo after shielding N0.37kobo at the close of market.

Ecobank also joined the losers’ table as its share price lost N0.3kobo to end trading with N5.9kobo after opening the market with N6.2kobo per share.

For the most traded shares in the market today, Union Bank of Nigeria drove the markets share volume as investors traded 75.55 million shares at a value of N434.42 million.

GTBank was the second most traded at over 60.66 million shares worth N2.01 billion, while FCMB was next with 50.40 million shares at the cost of N173.54 million.

Trancorp traded 44.35 million shares at a value of N45.91 million and Zenith Bank traded 31.50 million shares worth N831.98 million.

