NSE: Bank and industrial stocks drive N129.955bn gain

The Nigerian bourse further gained Wednesday as the prices of a couple of heavyweight bank and industrial stocks strengthened.

Buy pressure on Dangote Cement, BUA Cement, Zenith, GTB and Stanbic was instrumental in sustaining the bull run.

A positive market breadth was recorded as 37 gainers emerged against 5 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) edged up by 1.03% to close at 24,452.23 basis points. The market capitalisation slumped to N12.743 trillion at the end of today’s trade.

Year to date, the index is down by 8.9%

TOP 5 GAINERS

Red Star Express led gainers, growing by 10% to close at N3.41. Jaiz Bank gained 9.09% to close at N0.60. Lasaco rose by 8.70% to N0.25. Wapic leapt to N0.31, notching up 6.90% in the process. Transcorp completed the top 5, climbing up by 5.48% to N0.77.

TOP 5 LOSERS

SAHCO topped the losers’ table, declining by 3.85% to close at N0.50. Union Diagnostic shrank by 3.23% to end at N0.30. WAPCO tumbled to N11, losing 2.65%. Wema dipped to N0.57, recording 1.72% loss.

TOP 5 TRADES

436.838 million shares worth N5.411billion were traded today in 5,195 deals.

Zenith Bank was the most preferred stocks today with 75.074 million of its stocks worth N1.217 billion traded in 687 deals. 50.761 million units of FBN Holdings shares priced at N329.227 million exchanged hands in 226 transactions. Guinness had 34.205 million shares valued at N581.909 million traded in 271 deals. UBA traded 31.469 million shares estimated at N206.308 million in 252 transactions. GTB traded 31.075 million shares valued at N740.916 million in 315 deals.

