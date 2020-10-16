NSE: Bank gains drive market’s N165bn rise

The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) added N164.860 billion at Friday’s session, buoyed by gains in bank stocks led by Zenith and GTB.

The Banking Index performed best of all the sectorial indices, advancing by 4.47% to 349.83 basis points.

30 gainers were recorded compared to 11 losers, causing the market to close with a positive breadth

The All Share Index (ASI) inched up by 1.11% to close at 28,659.45 basis points. Market capitalisation leapt to N14.980 trillion at the end of today’s session.

Year to date, the index is up by 6.77%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Total led gainers, appreciating by 10% to close at N112. International Breweries grew by 9.90% to end today’s trade at N5.33. Cadbury went up by 9.52% to N8.05. Presco rose to N65.90, notching up 8.93% in the process. UBA Cement completed the top 5, climbing up by 8.27% to N7.20.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Cutix topped the losers’ chart today declining by 10% to close at N1.62. Etranzact shed 9.42% to end today’s trade at N1.73. Consolidated Hallmark fell to N0.34, losing 8.11% in the process. Eterna slumped to N4.90, recording 7.37% depreciation. Chams closed at N0.20, going down by 4.76%.

TOP 5 TRADES

489.111 million shares estimated at N4.720 billion were traded today in 5,652 deals.

UBA was the most active stock with 100.229 million of its stocks worth N696.291 million traded in 492 deals. 73.928 million units of Zenith shares priced at N1.560 billion exchanged hands in 820 transactions. FBN Holding had 54.221 million shares valued at N344.040 million traded in 326 deals. Fidelity traded 34.567 million shares estimated at N70.877 million in 181 transactions. Access traded 29.152 million shares valued at N229.971 million in 249 deals.

