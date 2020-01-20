NSE: Bank stocks dominate trade as market gains N48 billion

The Nigerian bourse continued its bullish run on Monday as sustained interest in blue-chip equities added N48 billion to the market capitalisation.

A positive market breadth was posted as 22 gainers emerged compared to 12 losers.

All major indices appreciated save for the NSE Lotus Index, which shed 0.27% to close at 2,050.47 basis points and the NSE Consumer Goods Index, which shrank by 3.14% to close at 560.54%. The latter’s poor show was premised on the decline in the price of food manufacturing powerhouse, Nestle Nigeria Plc, itself the highest-priced stock on the Exchange.

The All Share Index (ASI) upped by 0.31% to close at 29,710.56 basis points. Today’s trade ended with a market capitalisation was N15.304 trillion. Year to date, the market is up by 10.69%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Total led gainers on Monday with 9.35% appreciation and a closing price of N117. MTNN recorded a 1.34% increase to close at N128.3. The share price of BUA Cement rose by 2.78% to close at N37. Cadbury appreciated by 8.50% to finish today’s trade at N10.85. NASCON completed this category, advancing by 4.67% to N15.7.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Nestle topped the losers’ chart today, plunging by 6.12% to close at N1,380. Unilever went down by 2.70%, closing at N18. NCR shed 9.88% to end today’s trade at N3.65. Oando closed at N3.53, indicating a 4.86% loss while International Breweries declined by 1.10% to close at N9.

TOP 5 TRADES

A trade volume of 266.948 million shares valued at N4.184 billion was recorded in 5,052 transactions.

The shares of Access Bank were the most active during today’s trading session as 37.838 million shares worth N408.590 million exchanged hands in 493 transactions. Zenith came next with 34.997 million of its shares valued at N790.414 million traded in 594 deals. GTB traded 33.604 million units estimated at N1.147 billion in 345 deals. 22.809 million shares of FBN Holdings estimated at N171.898 million were traded in 60 transactions. UBA traded 18.068 million shares priced at N160.685 million in 355 deals to complete the top five on the activity chart.

