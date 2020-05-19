NSE: Bank Stocks drive N136.087bn gain

The Nigerian bourse extended its gains on Tuesday by N136.087 billion, helped by a 2.08% lift in the Banking Index to 289.69 basis points on the one hand, and buy pressure in blue-chip stocks, led by Okomu Oil, Dangote Cement and Presco, on the other.

All the key market indicators ended in the positive territory.

The market recorded a positive breadth as 29 gainers emerged against 8 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) inched up by 1.09% to end the day at 24,202.87. Market capitalisation rose to N12.613 trillion at the end of today’s trade.

Year to date, the index is down by 9.83%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Caverton topped the gainers’ chart, appreciating by 10% to close at N2.75. Unilever added up 9.85% to end today’s trade at N15.05. C & I Leasing went up by 9.78% to N5.05. Cutix leapt to N1.49, notching up 9.56% in the process. NPFMFB completed the top 5, climbing up by 6.59% to N1.94.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Lasaco led losers at Tuesday’s trade, declining by 8% to close at N0.23. NAHCO shed 4.51% to end today’s trade at N2.33. WAPIC fell to N0.29, losing 3.33%. International Breweries slumped to N4.85, recording 3% depreciation. Wema closed at N0.58, going down by 1.69%.

TOP 5 TRADES

339.757 million shares estimated at N3.921 billion were traded today in 4,784 deals.

Access led trade with 80.649 million units of its stocks worth N545.807 million traded in 212 trades. 41.888 million units of GTB shares priced at N971.997 million exchanged hands in 521 transactions. Zenith had 39.746 million shares valued at N628.857 million traded in 526 deals. FBN Holdings traded 33.873 million shares estimated at N169.289 million in 307 transactions. Lasaco traded 19.747 million shares valued at N4.312 million in 38 deals.

