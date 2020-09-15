NSE: Bank stocks lead trade as market retreats into negative territory

Trade in the equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) ended in the red on Tuesday, the first time in four days, with major bank stocks including FBN Holdings, GTB, Zenith, Stanbic and Access at the forefront of activity.

Profit-taking in Seplat and Conoil made the Oil and Gas Index the worst performer of the 5 sectors assessed as it went down by 1.16% to 189.39 points.

Market breadth was negative with 15 losers emerging against 13 gainers.

The All Share Index (ASI) closed at 25,597.96 basis points while market capitalisation slipped to N13.354 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 4.63%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Ikeja Hotel led gainers, appreciating by 9.52% to close at N0.92. UACN Property added 9.20% to end today’s trade at N0.95. Cornerstone advanced by 6.45% to N0.66. Japaul rose to N0.21, notching up 5% in the process. WAPCO completed the top 5, climbing up by 3.45% to N13.50.

TOP 5 LOSERS

NPF Microfinance Bank topped the losers’ chart today, declining by 9.42% to close at N1.25. Union Diagnostic shed 7.41% to end today’s trade at N0.25. Red Star Express fell to N3.52, losing 6.13%. NAHCO slumped to N2, recording 6.10% depreciation. Oando closed at N5.46, going down by 2.25%.

TOP 5 TRADES

245.139 million shares valued at N3.013 billion were traded today in 3,597 deals.

FBN Holdings was the most active stock with 51.440 million of its stocks worth N257.447 million traded in 186 deals. 46.291 million units of GTB’s shares priced at N1.160 billion exchanged hands in 270 transactions. Zenith had 18.778 million shares valued at N322.418 million traded in 411 deals. Stanbic traded 15.949 million shares estimated at N629.966 million in 40 transactions. Access traded 14.227 million shares valued at N95.782 billion in 183 deals.

