NSE: Banking stocks dominate trade as index rises further

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded increase in all its Key Performance Indicators Tuesday as demand for blue-chip equities continued to rise. A positive market breadth was posted with 26 gainers as against 20 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) went up by 0.90% to close at 27,586.93. The market capitalisation rose to N13.316 trillion at the end of the day’s trading. Year to date, the index is up by 2.77%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

In value terms, Dangote Cement led gainers today, growing by 2.74% to close at N150. Zenith Bank rose gained 5% to close at N21. Presco rose marginally by 1.37% to N48.15. NASCON leapt to N14.5, notching up 3.94% in the process. PZ completed the top 5, climbing up by 9.80% to N5.6.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Forte Oil topped the losers’ table today, declining by 6.11% to close at N16.9. GTB shrank BY 1.61% to end the day at N30.5. NCR tumbled to N4.05, losing 10%. MTNN dipped to N107.6, recording 0.37% loss. International Breweries closed at N9.2, going down by 1.08%.

TOP 5 TRADES

446.383 million shares worth N5.820 billion were traded today in 5,727 deals.

UBA was the most preferred stocks today with 86.783 million of its stocks worth N709.368 million traded in 596 deals. 73.214 million units of Zenith Bank shares priced at N1.510 billion exchanged hands in 934 transactions. FBN Holdings had 34.718 million shares valued at N240.980 million traded in 408 deals. Access Bank traded 27.440 million shares estimated at N297.386 million in 357 transactions. FCMB traded 23.710 million shares valued at N48.898 million in 195 deals.

