NSE: Blue chip and bellwether stocks drive N107 billion gain | Ripples Nigeria

The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) advanced further on Thursday with market capitalisation rising by N106.720 billion on the back of buy pressure in heavyweight stocks, particularly in the shares of Nigerian Breweries, Mobil, Dangote Cement, WAPCO and GTB.

An uptick of 2.09% in the basis points of the Consumer Goods Index, the day’s best performer of the sectorial indices, which climbed to 447.72 also supported gains.

Trade ended with a positive breadth with 35 gainers emerging against 8 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) jumped by 0.79% to end the session at 25,987.14 basis points. Market capitalisation climbed to 13.581 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 3.19%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Nigerian Breweries topped the gainers’ chart, appreciating by 10% to close at N47.85. Union Diagnostic added up 8% to end today’s trade at N0.27. Royal Exchange went up by 7.41% to N0.29. WAPCO leapt to N14.10, notching up 6.82% in the process. C&I Leasing climbed up by 6.33% to N4.20.

TOP 5 LOSERS

AIICO led losers, declining by 10% to close at N0.72. Academy shed 9.65% to end today’s trade at N10.30. Daar Communications fell to N0.30, losing 9.09%. Red Star Express slumped to N3, recording 7.69% depreciation. WAPIC closed at N0.36, going down by 7.69%.

TOP 5 TRADES

359.307 million shares estimated at N3.874 billion were traded today in 3,576 deals.

Sterling Bank led trade with 71.888 million units of its stocks worth N83.406 million traded in 58 trades. 51.732 million units of GTB shares priced at N1.346 billion exchanged hands in 225 transactions. Zenith had 44.543 million shares valued at N759.119 million traded in 464 deals. Fidelity traded 37.046 million shares estimated at N67.021 million in 145 transactions. Royal Exchange traded 29.415 million shares valued at N588.344 million in 68 deals.

