NSE: Blue-chip stocks lift market capitalisation by N37bn

The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) extended its gain on Friday, adding N37.027 billion on the back of gains in some bank stocks and a few blue-chip companies.

The day’s positive show hinged on the performances of Stanbic, WAPCO, Flour Mills, Zenith and GTB.

A positive market breadth was recorded as 19 gainers emerged against 18 losers.

The Banking Index came top of the five sectorial indices assessed, going up by 0.76% to 293.97 points.

Rising by 0.28%, the All Share Index (ASI) closed at 25,591.95 basis points. In the same vein, market capitalisation climbed up to N13.351 trillion

Year to date, the index is up by 4.66%

TOP 5 GAINERS

NPF Microfinance Bank led gainers, growing by 8.66% to close at N1.38. Union Diagnostic gained 8% to close at N0.27. Royal Exchange rose by 7.69% to N0.28. Eterna leapt to N2.68, notching up 7.63% in the process. Cornerstone completed the top 5, climbing up by 6.56% to N0.65.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Ardova topped the losers’ table today, declining by 9.92% to close at N11.35. CAP shrank by 9.74% to end the day at N15.75. Consolidated Hallmark tumbled to N0.29, losing 9.38%. Julius Berger dipped to N15.60, recording 8.24% loss. Royal Exchange closed at N0.23, going down by 8%.

TOP 5 TRADES

212.733 million shares worth N2.278 billion were traded in 3,239 deals.

Custodian was the most preferred stock today with 63.099 million units of its stocks worth N302.891 million traded in 43 deals. 17.725 million units of Zenith shares priced at N303.573 million exchanged hands in 343 transactions. Guinness had 13.694 million shares valued at N185.078 million traded in 107 deals. Transcorp traded 9.284 million shares estimated at N5.583 million in 57 transactions. African Alliance traded 8 million shares valued at N1.6 million in 2 deals.

