NSE: BUA Cement, C&I Leasing, UCAP top gainers as market rallies

The Nigerian recovered marginally today following a five-day bearish run.

A positive market breadth was posted with the number of gainers standing at 19 and that of losers 10.

The All Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.17% to close at 27,568.91 basis points. The market capitalisation shrank to N14.362 trillion at the end of today’s trade. Year to date, the index is up by 2.71%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

BUA Cement was the leader in the flock of gainers today, appreciating by 3% to close at N36.05. C&I Leasing added up 7.87% to end today’s trade at N6.85. UCAP went up by 9.94% to N3.54. African Prudential rose to N5.25, notching up 2.54% in the process. Ikeja Hotel completed the top 5, climbing by 10% to N1.21.

TOP 5 LOSERS

SFSREIT led losers at Monday’s trade, declining by 10% to close at N76.95. GTB shed 1.41% to end today’s trade at N28. Oando fell to N3.26, losing 6.59%. Zenith Bank slumped to N19.4, recording 0.51% depreciation. Champion Breweries closed at N0.88, going down by 9.28%.

TOP 5 TRADES

484.992 million shares estimated at N3.590 billion were traded today in 4,187 deals.

Sovereign Trust Insuance was the most active stock with 200 million of its stocks worth N40 million traded in 2 deals. 56.299 million units of GTB shares priced at N1.571 billion exchanged hands in 549 transactions. Zenith Bank had 36.715 million shares valued at N713.877 million traded in 487 deals. UBA traded 32.363 million shares estimated at N247.453 million in 332 transactions. FBN Holdings traded 31.186 million shares valued at N179.367 million in 329 deals.

