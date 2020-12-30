NSE: BUA Cement, Int’l Breweries, Eterna drive gains as market sustains positive profile

The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) maintained its positive momentum on Wednesday as the market added N213.373 billion.

Gains were largely driven by buy pressure on the shares of BUA Cement, International Breweries, Eterna, C&I Leasing and NEM.

A rise in the Industrial Index, the best performer of the sectorial indices, by 3.74% to 1,975.22 index points also helped gains.

24 gainers were recorded compared to 19 losers, causing the market to close with a positive breadth.

The All Share Index (ASI) inched up by 1.03% to close at 39,512.31 basis points. Market capitalisation leapt to N20.660 trillion at the end of today’s session.

Year to date, the index is up by 47.2%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

BUA Cement led gainers on the NSE, appreciating by 10% to close at N70.40. International Breweries grew by 10% to end today’s trade at N6.49. Eterna went up by 10% to N5.61. C&I Leasing rose to N4.73, notching up 9.74% in the process. Japaul Gold completed the top 5, climbing up by 9.62% to N0.57.

READ ASLO: NSE: Nigerian stocks set for biggest gain in seven years after N168bn rally

TOP 5 LOSERS

FTN Cocoa topped the NSE losers’ chart, declining by 9.88% to close at N0.73. Deap Capital shed 7.41% to end today’s trade at N0.25. Honeywell Flour Mills fell to N1.24, losing 6.77% in the process. Flour Mills slumped to N26, recording 5.45% depreciation. Union Bank closed at N5.30, going down by 5.36%.

TOP 5 TRADES

372.934 million shares estimated at N11.503 billion were traded today on the NSE in 5,186 deals.

UBA was the most active stock on the NSE with 60.570 million of its stocks worth N524.734 million traded in 304 deals. 33.166 million units of Dangote Cement shares priced at N8.041 billion exchanged hands in 432 transactions. Zenith had 27.541 million shares valued at N690.852 million traded in 485 deals. Access traded 24.446 million shares estimated at N215.021 million in 291 transactions. Transcorp traded 20.977 million shares valued at N19.208 million in 114 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions