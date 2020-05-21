NSE: Bull run continues as market adds N159.553 billion

Buy pressure in blue-chip stocks lifted the market higher Thursday as market capitalisation expanded by N159.553 billion

The Insurance Index posted the biggest sectorial gain, going up 5.72% to 1,103.22 basis points.

Trade ended with a positive market breath as 29 gainers emerged against 9 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) expanded by 1.25% to close at 24,758.39 basis points. Equally, the market capitalisation climbed rose to N12.903 trillion at the end of today’s trade. Year to date, the index is down by 7.76%..

TOP 5 GAINERS

Sunu Assurance led gainers today, growing by 10% to close at N0.22. Red Star Express rose by 9.97% to close at N3.75. Mobil went up by 9.95% to N194.50. BUA Cement leapt to N35.60, notching up 9.88% in the process. Cutix completed the top 5, climbing up by 9.40% to N1.63.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Arbico topped the losers’ table today, declining by 9.91% to close at N2.09. Oando shrank by 5.76% to end the day at N2.62. Flour Mills fell to N20, losing 4.76%. NPF Microfinance Bank slumped to N1.98, recording 3.55% loss. Union Bank tumbled to N0.58, going down by 3.33%.

TOP 5 TRADES

Investors staked N3.339 billion on 326.444 million shares in 5,166 transactions today.

Zenith was the most preferred stocks today with 57.421 million units of its stocks worth N961.398 million traded in 723 deals. 57.003 million units of Ekocorp shares priced at N342.019 million exchanged hands in 2 transactions. FBN Holdings had 44.361 million shares valued at N230.965 million traded in 398 deals. GTB traded 32 million shares estimated at N764.790 million in 414 transactions. WAPCO traded 28.383 million shares valued at N32.253 million in 333 deals.

