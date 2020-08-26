NSE: Bull run continues as market adds N20bn

The bull run of the Nigerian bourse continued on Wednesday as the market capitalisation appreciated by N20.016 billion.

Gains in blue-chip stocks like Stanbic, NNFM and UACN drove the uptrend.

The Consumer Goods Index was the day’s best performer of the five sectorial indices, advancing by 0.16% to 425.62 basis points.

A negative market breadth was recorded with 24 gainers emerging against 8 losers. The All Share Index jumped by 0.15% to 25,330.10 basis points while market capitalisation climbed to N13.214 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 5.63%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

FTN Cocoa led the gainers’ chart today, appreciating by 10% to close at N0.22. NNFM went up by 9.76% to N4.50. UPL rose to N1.49, notching up 9.56% in the process. Champion Breweries added 7.06% to end today’s trade at N0.91. UACN completed the top 5, climbing by 6.48% to N5.75.

READ ALSO: NSE: NEM, Wapic, Japaul lead gainers as market gains N33 billion

TOP 5 LOSERS

Cornerstone Insurance was the worst performing stock today, declining by 9.68% to close at N0.56. Africa Prudential shed 6.67% to close at N4.20. Wapic fell to N0.33, losing 2.94%. Learn Africa slumped to N1.07, recording 2.73% depreciation. Custodian closed at N4.80, going down by 2.04%.

TOP 5 TRADES

180.733 million shares estimated at N1.355 billion were traded today in 3,411 deals.

Fidelity was the most active today with 26.568 million units of its stocks worth N47.272 million traded in 72 deals. 19.478 million units of Nigerian Breweries’ shares priced at N125.969 million exchanged hands in 172 transactions. Access Bank had 18.953 million shares valued at N121.290 million traded in 136 deals. FBN Holdings traded 17.828 million shares estimated at N89.196 million in 178 transactions. Zenith Bank traded 10.204 million shares valued at N172.972 million in 289 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions