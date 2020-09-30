NSE: Bull run continues as market capitalisation crosses the N14 trillion mark | Ripples Nigeria

The equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) extended gains on Wednesday, advancing by N116.724 billion, with heavyweight stocks such as Total, Dangote Cement, MTN and GTB accounting mostly for the upward drift.

The Banking Index was the day’s biggest mover of the five sectorial indices as it lifted by 1.93% to 310.39 basis points.

20 gainers were recorded compared to 9 losers, causing the market to close with a positive breadth

The All Share Index (ASI) inched up by 0.83% to close at 26,831.76 basis points. Market capitalisation jumped to N14.025 trillion, the bourse highest point in seven months.

Year to date, the index is down by 0.04%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Total led gainers, appreciating by 10% to close at N96.80. Eterna grew by 9.60% to end today’s trade at N2.74. UACN went up by 9.45% to N6.95. Wapic rose to N0.37, notching up 5.71% in the process. Jaiz Bank completed the top 5, climbing up by 5.71% to N0.61.

TOP 5 LOSERS

UPL topped the losers’ chart today declining by 6.77% to close at N1.24. Nigerian Breweries shed 6.76% to end today’s trade at N49. PZ fell to N4, losing 5.88% in the process. Wema Bank dipped to N0.54, recording 5.26% depreciation. Mobil closed at N186.90, going down by 4.20%.

TOP 5 TRADES

322.733 million shares estimated at N4.039 billion were traded today in 4,046 deals.

Sterling Bank was the most active stock with 83.687 million of its stocks worth N105.436 million traded in 89 deals. 46.104 million units of Access shares priced at N308.345 million exchanged hands in 197 transactions. UBA had 24.871 million shares valued at N443.397 million traded in 547 deals. WAPCO traded 18.703 million shares estimated at N280.591 million in 261 transactions. Fidelity Bank traded 17.195 million shares valued at N32.184 million in 115 deals.

