NSE: Bull run continues on the back of blue-chip gains | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained its bull run Friday, helped by blue-chip gains driven by Nigerian Breweries, Presco, Dangote Cement, Stanbic and Flour Mills.

The rise in the Consumer Goods Index by 2.45% to 458.69 basis points also boosted gains.

Market breadth was positive with 19 gainers emerging against 17 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) shrank tighter by 1.28% to close at 26,319.34 basis points. Market Capitalisation jumped to N13.755 trillion at the end of trade.

Year to date, the index is down by 1.95%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Nigerian Breweries led advancers, appreciating by 9.82% to close at N52.55. Cornerstone added 9.23% to end today’s trade at N0.71. Ardova went up by 7.77% to N11.10. Presco advanced to N53, notching up 7.07%. WAPCO completed the top 5, climbing by 6.74% to close at N15.05.

TOP 5 LOSERS

NNFM was the worst performing stock, declining by 10% to close at N4.05. Oando shed 9.78% to close at N2.03. UPL fell to N1.42, losing 9.55%. Union Diagnostic dipped to N0.25, recording 7.41% depreciation. Royal Exchange closed at N0.27, going down by 6.90%.

TOP 5 TRADES

335.749 million shares estimated at N4.277 billion were traded today in 4,231 deals.

Sterling was the most active stock today with 79.578 million units of its stocks worth N92.314 million traded in 177 deals. 50.748 million units of Zenith shares priced at N878.624 million exchanged hands in 532 transactions. FBN Hodings had 34.216 million shares valued at N176.205 million traded in 208 deals. UBA traded 26.690 million shares estimated at N163.149 million in 267 transactions. Acess traded 22.222 million shares valued at N147.939 million in 217 deals.

