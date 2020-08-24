NSE: Buy pressure on consumer goods stocks lifts market capitalisation by N3.779bn

The bull run on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) continued on Monday with a marginal gain of N3.779 billion, supported by investors’ renewed interest in consumer goods stocks. Gains recorded by the likes of Unilever, Guinness, PZ and International Breweries were instrumental in today’s positive show.

The Insurance Index was the day’s best performer among the five sectorial indices assessed as it rose by 0.82% to 129.85 basis points.

Market breadth was neutral as 15 gainers emerged against 15 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) inched up by 0.03% to 25,229.12 basis points. Similarly, market capitalisation appreciated, rising to N13.162 trillion at the end of trade.

Year to date, the index is down by 6.01%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

UPL led the flock of gainers, appreciating by 9.68% to close at N1.36. Unity Bank added up 9.62% to end today’s trade at N0.57. Regal Insurance went up by 9.09% to N0.24. Champion Breweries rose to N0.85, notching up 8.97% in the process. Cornerstone Insurance completed the top 5, climbing by 8.62% to N0.63.

READ ALSO: NSE: Market capitalisation adds N9bn, bolstered by consumer goods gains

TOP 5 LOSERS

Transcorp was the worst performing stock today, declining by 8.20% to close at N0.56. Royal Exchange shed 7.69% to close at N0.24. Jaiz Bank fell to N0.57, losing 5%. NPF Microfinance Bank dipped to N1.22, recording 4.69% depreciation. Presco closed at N49, going down by 3.92%.

TOP 5 TRADES

251.188 million shares estimated at N2.360 billion were traded today in 3,737 deals.

Transcorp was the most active stock today with 75.057 million units of its stocks worth N42.162 million traded in 153 deals. 45.157 million units of Zenith Bank shares priced at N767.606 million exchanged hands in 383 transactions. GTB traded 12.925 million shares estimated at N325.216 million in 285 transactions. FBN Holdings traded 12.024 million shares valued at N60.131 million in 183 deals. Presco had 11.551 million shares valued at N566.207 million traded in 35 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions