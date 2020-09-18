NSE: Consumer goods gain drives market’s N21bn rally

The equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed Friday session on an upbeat note as market capitalisation swelled by N21 billion, reversing Thursday’s loss.

Notable advancement in the Consumer Goods Index by 0.59% to 432.78 basis points was crucial to the upward trend.

Appreciation in the stocks of Dangote Sugar, GTB, Custodian, Neimeth and Caverton also supported gains.

In the spirit of day’s trade, market breadth was positive, making 19 gainers to emerge relative to seven losers.The All Share Index (ASI) closed at 25,572.57 basis points while market capitalisation lifted to N13.365 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 4.73%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Neimeth led gainers, appreciating by 8.33% to close at N1.95. Caverton added 8.24% to end trade at N1.84. Dangote Sugar advanced by 7.14% to N12. Custodian rose to N4.85, notching up 6.59% in the process. Unity Bank completed the top 5, climbing up by 5.56% to N0.57.

TOP 5 LOSERS

ABC Transport topped the losers’ chart, declining by 9.09% to close at N0.30. Cornerstone shed 7.58% to end trade at N0.61. Lasaco fell to N0.25, losing 7.41%. Cutix slumped to N1.70, recording 2.86% depreciation. Access closed at N6.45, going down by 2.27%.

TOP 5 TRADES

193.495 million shares valued at N1.846 billion were traded in 2,934 deals, 16.3% weaker than the volume reported the session before.

FBN Holdings was the most active stock with 35.788 million of its stocks worth N165.369 million traded in 215 deals. 29.268 million units of Multiverse’s shares priced at N60 million exchanged hands in 27 transactions. Zenith Bank had 16.002 million shares valued at N267.275 million traded in 318 deals. Access traded 11.551 million shares estimated at N74.441 million in 138 transactions. Cornerstone traded 9.945 million shares valued at N6.093 million in 13 deals.

