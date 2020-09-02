NSE: Consumer Goods Index leads as market extends gain

The Nigerian bourse posted further gain on Wednesday with market capitalisation rising by N23.892 billion on the back of buy pressure particularly in the shares of Nigerian Breweries, Stanbic IBTC, Flour Mills, Guinness and BUA Cement.

The Consumer Goods Index emerged the top performer among the sectorial indexes, advancing by 0.55% to 433.02 basis points.

Trade ended with a positive breadth with 18 gainers emerging against 11 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) edged up by 0.18% to end the day at 25,460. Market capitalisation climbed to 13.282 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 5.15%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Cornerstone topped the gainers’ chart, appreciating by 8.33% to close at N0.65. Union Diagnostic added up 8% to end today’s trade at N0.27. Regal Insurance went up by 4.35% to N0.24. Sterling Bank leapt to N1.25, notching up 4.17% in the process. Transcorp completed the top 5, climbing up by 3.51% to N0.59.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Initiates led losers, declining by 10% to close at N0.63. Academy shed 10% to end today’s trade at N0.27. Mansard fell to N1.67, losing 9.24%. UACN Property slumped to N0.84, recording 8.70% depreciation. GSK closed at N4.85, going down by 4.90%.

TOP 5 TRADES

181.321 million shares estimated at N1.122 billion were traded today in 3,408 deals.

Transcorp led trade with 26.795 million units of its stocks worth N15.382 million traded in 77 trades. 20.309 million units of Regal Insurance shares priced at N91.347 million exchanged hands in 9 transactions. UBA had 13.295 million shares valued at N86.209 million traded in 230 deals. Zenith traded 13.048 million shares estimated at N2.735 million in 269 transactions. Royal Exchange traded 8.754 million shares valued at N2.847 million in 15 deals.

