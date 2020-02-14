NSE: Continued profit-taking drags index further down

Sustained sell pressure in blue chip equities led the Nigerian bourse on a step further down today as the major performance indicators ended in the negative territory. A negative market breadth was posted as 9 gainers were recorded against 19 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) shrank tighter, shedding 0.39% to close at 27,755.87. The market capitalisation dropped to N14.456 trillion at the end of today’s trade. Year to date, the index is up by 3.40%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Caverton was the leader in the flock of gainers today, appreciating by 9.60% to close at N2.74. UCAP added up 2.80% to end today’s trade at N2.94. Livestock Feeds went up by 7.69% to N0.70. Law Union & Rock rose to N4.5, notching up 1.15% in the process. UPL completed the top 5, climbing by 4.17% to N1.25.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Guinness led losers at Friday trade, declining by 10% to close at N25.2. GTB shed 3.08% to end today’s trade at N29.9. UACN fell to N9, losing 3.74%. Zenith Bank slumped to N19.65, recording 1.26% depreciation. SAHCO closed at N2.87, going down by 4.97%.

TOP 5 TRADES

132.624 million shares estimated at N1.280 billion were traded today in 3,189 deals.

Zenith Bank led trade with 21.712 million of its stocks worth N429.524 million traded in 469 deals. 21.239 million units of UACN shares priced at N208.460 million exchanged hands in 121 transactions. UCAP had 20.545 million shares valued at N60.308 million traded in 216 deals. UBA traded 13.866 million shares estimated at N108.045 million in 188 transactions. FBN Holdings traded 7.599 million shares valued at N45.056 million in 280 deals.

