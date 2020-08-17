NSE: Dangote Cement, Vitafoam, UACN drive N35bn loss

Trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) ended in the negative territory on Monday on the back of profit-taking actions in blue chip stocks, leading to a N35.038 billion depreciation in market capitalisation.

Market breadth was negative as 17 losers emerged against 16 gainers.

The Industrial Index was the day’s worst performer of the sectorial indices, going down 0.38% to 1,112.58 basis points.

The All Share Index fell by 0.27% to close at 25,132.67 basis points. The market capitalisation slumped to N13.111 trillion at the end of today’s trade.

Year to date, the index is down by 6.37%

TOP 5 GAINERS

Unilever led gainers, growing by 10% to close at N13.75. NNFM gained 9.82% to close at N4.25. Julius Berger rose by 9.63% to N16.50. Mansard leapt to N1.74, notching up 9.43% in the process. Ardova completed the top 5, climbing up by 9.41% to N13.95.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Livestock topped the losers’ table, declining by 8.33% to close at N0.55. Flour Mills shrank by 7.11% to end at N18.30. Vitafoam tumbled to N5.45, losing 5.22%. International Breweries dipped to N2.75, recording 3.55% loss. Honeywell Flour closed at N0.92, going down by 3.16%.

TOP 5 TRADES

161.232 million shares worth N1.846 billion were traded today in 3,597 deals.

GTB was the most preferred stocks today with 19.033 million of its stocks worth N472.192 million traded in 231 deals. 18.601 million units of Zenith Bank shares priced at N311.497 million exchanged hands in 312 transactions. Sterling Bank had 14.330 million shares valued at N16.747 million traded in 98 deals. FBN Holdings traded 12.708 million shares estimated at N63.818 million in 204 transactions. International Breweries traded 11.238 Million shares valued at N31.108 million in 126 deals.

