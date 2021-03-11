NSE: Equity capitalisation drops by N122.4bn, Int'l Breweries, Royal Exchange among top gainers | Ripples Nigeria

Business
NSE: Equity capitalisation drops by N122.4bn, Int’l Breweries, Royal Exchange among top gainers
Nigerian stock market closed with N20.24 trillion in equity capitalization at the end of trading on Thursday.
This was N122.47 billion lower than the N20.36 trillion the bourse recorded on Wednesday.
The All Share Index dipped by 0.60 percent and fell from 38,931.25 to 38,697.17 at the end of trading on Thursday.
The number of shares traded by investors dropped from 368.21 million to 169.35 million during the day’s activities.
The number of completed deals also slipped from 4,437 to 3,568 on Thursday.
This impacted negatively on the value of shares which dropped from N4.90 billion to N2.11 billion at the close of trading.
Smart Product Nigeria topped the gainers’ chart on Thursday as the company’s share price rose by 10 percent and moved from N0.2kobo to N0.22kobo per share.
International Breweries share price rose by N0.45kobo to move from N4.55kobo to N5.
Champion Breweries gained N0.2kobo during trading and increased its share price from N2.2kobo to N2.40kobo.
Royal Exchange also recorded a 8.33 percent gain and increased its share price from N0.24 kobo to N0.26kobo.
Livestock gained N0.13kobo in share price to move from N1.7kobo to N1.83kobo per share at the end of trading.
African Alliance Insurance topped the losers’ chart after shedding 8.33 percent during trading and dropped its share price from N0.24 kobo to N0.22kobo.
Mutual Benefit share price declined from N0.42kobo to N0.39kobo following a loss of 7.14 percent in its share price.
READ ALSO: Nigeria’s stock market returns to positive note despite massive sell-off In UBA, First Bank
Sovereign Insurance share price plunged by 7.14 percent to end trading at N0.26kobo per share from N0.28kobo.
UPL share price declined from N1.22kobo to N1.16kobo per share after losing 4.92 percent in share price during trading.
Jaiz Bank completed the list as its share price fell by 4.41 percent to end trading at N0.68kobo per share, having opened trade with N0.65kobo.
For top traded shares, AIICO was the most active stock on Thursday as investors traded 19.67 million shares worth N23.34 million.
UBA shares were traded at a volume of 16.24 million and valued at N113.24 million.
Zenith Bank was next with 11.49 million shares traded at a cost of N247.42 million.
Mansard reported 10.47 million shares worth N10.32 million, while Jaiz Bank recorded over 9.45 million traded shares at a value of N6.05 million.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
EUROPA: Spurs, Arsenal take control of last-16 ties; Man Utd held by Milan
Tottenham Hotspur took control of the round-of-16 tie against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League after sealing a 2-0 home...
D’Tigers, DTigress to play ‘quality friendlies’ ahead Tokyo Olympics
The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has assured that the senior men and women national teams will face quality oppositions as...
FIFA President, Infantino, expresses concern over match-fixing, calls for vigilance
FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, has raised concerns about the issue of match manipulation, saying with the financial strains of the COVID-19...
Koeman hopes Messi considers ‘improvements in Barca’ when deciding future
Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is hoping that Lionel Messi would choose to remain at the club despite failing to advance...
Mourinho commits to ending Tottenham’s 13-year trophy drought this season
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says he will try to help the club end their 13-year wait for a trophy...
Latest Tech News
MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...
YouTube to tax content creators from Nigeria, others
American online video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, announced that content creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world on...
Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...
iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. iNOVO accelerator selects 10...