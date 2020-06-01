NSE: FBN Holdings, GTB, Japaul drive volume as market gains N24 billion

The equity market added N24.193 billion on Monday with heavy trading in the shares of FBN Holdings, GTB and Japaul accounting mostly for the volume of trade.

Gains were recorded across all the sectorial indices save for the Oil and Gas Index, which closed flat and the Insurance Index, which depressed by 0.93% to 130.58 basis points.

There were 28 gainers compared to 10 losers, which made the market turn in a positive breadth.

The All Share Index (ASI) inched up by 0.19% to close at 25,316.15 basis points. Market capitalisation rose to N3.194 trillion at the end of today’s trade.

Year to date, the index is down by 5.68%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

NAHCO led gainers today, appreciating by 10% to close at N2.75. Japaul added up 10% to end today’s trade at N0.22. Dangote Sugar went up by 9.69% to N14.15. Cornerstone rose to N0.60, notching up 9.09% in the process. Champion Breweries completed the top 5, climbing up by 8.79% to N0.99.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Julius Berger topped the losers’ chart today declining by 22.73% to close at N21.25. Fidson shed 9.71% to end today’s trade at N3.07. Stanbic fell to N32.50, losing 9.22% in the process. Mansard slumped to N1.85, recording 8.87% depreciation. Afromedia closed at N0.24, going down by 7.69%.

TOP 5 TRADES

253.306 million shares estimated at N2.647 billion were traded today in 25,316.15 deals.

FBN Holdings was the most active stock with 41.012 million of its stocks worth N221.784 million traded in 284 deals. 36.173 million units of GTB shares priced at N887.460 million exchanged hands in 534 transactions. Japaul had 25.453 million shares valued at N5.542 million traded in 56 deals. Zenith Bank traded 21.581 million shares estimated at N369.895 million in 513 transactions. Regal Insurance traded 20.470 million shares valued at N4.105 million in 17 deals.

