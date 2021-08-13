NSE: FTN Cocoa, Honeywell among top gainers as market cap rises by 0.08%

The market capitalisation rose by 0.08 percent at the end of trading in the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday.

The earned investors at the bourse N20 billion as the market capitalisation increased from N20.57 trillion reported on Thursday to N20.59 trillion today.

Also, the All Share Index was up by 32.28 basis points to settle at 39,522.34 compared to 39,490.06 posted the previous day.

Investors traded 188.83 million shares valued at N2.08 billion in 3,267 deals on Friday.

The volume of traded shares was lower than the 570.20 million shares valued at N2.28 billion that exchanged hands in 3,764 deals on Thursday.

FTN Cocoa led the gainers’ chart after its share price appreciated by 10 percent to move from N0.40kobo to N0.44kobo per share.

Honeywell gained 9.63 percent during trading to increase its share price from N1.87kobo to N2.05 per share.

Prestige share price was up by 9.09 percent to end trading at N0.48kobo from N0.44kobo per share.

UPDC share price gained 8.85 percent to move from N1.13kobo to N1.23kobo per share at the end of trading.

Japaul Gold share price increased by 8.51 percent to end trading with N0.51kobo from N0.47kobo per share.

Cutix topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.55kobo from its share price to drop from N5.55kobo to N5 per share.

Juli share price declined from N1.01 to N0.91kobo per share following a loss of 9.90 percent in its share price.

Sovereign Insurance share price plunged by 7.14 percent to end trading at N0.26kobo from N0.28kobo per share.

Veritas share price declined from N0.23kobo to N0.22kobo per share after losing 4.35 percent in share price during trading.

Courtville completed the list as its share price fell by 4 percent to end trading at N0.24kobo from N0.25kobo per share.

Flour Mill was the most active stock as investors traded 52.47 million shares worth N1.59 billion.

Honeywell shares were traded at a volume of 15.48 million and valued at N31.64 million.

Sterling Bank was next with 13.68 million shares traded at a cost of N21.17 million.

Wema Bank reported 13.25 million shares worth N10.52 million, while First Bank recorded over 10.87 million traded shares at a value of N78.89 million.

