NSE: Gains in bellwether stocks lift market by N93 billion

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) started this week’s trading on a bright note as investors’ huge appetite for large cap stocks caused Monday session to end in the positive territory. All the key performance parameters recorded notable improvement with the market posting a positive breadth: there were 24 gainers as against 12 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.73% or 192.86 basis points to close at 26,609.34. The market capitalisation gained N93 billion to end today’s trade at N12.846 trillion. Year to date, the index is down by 15.34%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Oil and gas exploration and production giant, Seplat Petroleum led three other bellwether stocks and a small cap stock on the gainers’ chart today. It appreciated by 8.79% to close at N598. Nestle added up 2.79% to end today’s trade at N1,469.9. Nigeria’s largest brewer, Nigerian Breweries Plc went up by 3.11% to N59.75. Dangote Cement rose to N141.5, notching up 1.07% in the process. UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust completed the top 5, climbing by 9.30% to N4.7.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Union Bank was the worst performing stock today, declining by 9.56% to close at N6.15. C&I Leasing shed 10% to close at N5.4. Access Bank fell to N9.75, losing 2.01%. Learn Africa slumped to N1.13, recording 9.60% depreciation. Trans-Nationwide Express closed at N0.92, going down by 8%.

TOP 5 TRADES

382.807 million shares estimated at N7.186 billion were traded today in 3,212 deals.

Transcorp was the most active stock with 138.904 million units of its stocks worth N137.298 million traded in 81 deals. 48.362 million units of GTB shares priced at N1.403 billion exchanged hands in 149 transactions. Access Bank had 45.018 million shares valued at N437.579 million traded in 245 deals. UBA traded 39.348 million shares estimated at N280.534 million in 217 transactions. Zenith Bank traded 34.677 million shares valued at N640.802 million in 469 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions