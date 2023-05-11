NSE gives Nigerian govt 18 days ultimatum to fish out members’ killers

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has given the Federal Government an 18 days ultimatum to fish out and prosecute the suspected killers and abductors of its members across the country.

The NSE President, Mr. Tasiu Gidari-Wudil, who gave the ultimatum at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja, decried the killing and abduction of the group’s members by criminals.

He expressed concern at the reports of abduction and vicious killing of its members in the South-East and other parts of the country.

The NSE president recalled the killing of one Donatus Udeh, who was abducted by criminals in Enugu on April 22.

Gudari-Wudil said: “Three days later, his mutilated, lifeless body and vehicle were found at different locations within the 9th-mile corner, Ngwo, Enugu State, on April 25.

“The late Engr. Udeh was, until his demise, the Vice Chairman of the Enugu Branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers.

“In a similar way, five Engineers from NELAN Engineering Consulting Limited were abducted on their way to inspect a project site in Ebonyi on November 3, 2021.

“The victims – Nelson Onyemeh, Earnest Edeani, Ikechukwu Ejiofor, Samuel Aneke, and Engr. Stanley Nwazulum – were on a supervisory visit to the $150 million Abakaliki Ring Road project.

“Till now, men and officers of the Nigeria Police have not unraveled the mystery behind the disappearance of the hardworking professionals.

“The primary purpose of government was the security and welfare of the people as provided in section 14(b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“The engineer saves lives and improves the quality of living through her innovative ideas and inventions.

“The slain engineers were exactly on such patriotic nation-building and economy-stimulating course when they were cut down.

“It is an irony that such a breed of humans would be targeted for such brutality without a convincing action by the government to bring the perpetrators to book.

“Going forward, I hereby make an appeal to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to wade into the matter.”

