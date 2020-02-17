NSE: GTB, BUA Cement lead losers at market sustains bearish trend

The Nigerian bourse opened the week on a negative note today as investors recorded losses worth N96 billion. All the key market performance indicators ended in the south, spurred by profit-taking in blue-chip equities.

The market posted a negative market breadth today as 18 losers emerged compared to 11 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) responded to the negative drift by closing at 27,570.94, shedding 0.67% in the process. The market capitalisation fell to N14.360 trillion at the end of today’s trade. Year to date, the index is up by 2.72%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Oando led gainers today, appreciating by 4.35% to close at N3.6. Africa Prudential added up 1.50% to end today’s trade at N4.75. Custodian and Allied Insurance went up by 0.83% to N6.05. Jaiz Bank rose to N0.68, notching up 6.25% in the process. NPF Microfinance Bank completed the top 5, climbing to N1.15 by 3.60%.

TOP 5 LOSERS

GTB topped the pack of losers, declining by 3.01% to close at N29. BUA Cement shed 2.23% to end the week at N35. International Breweries fell to N7.05, losing 9.03%. ETI slumped to N6.4, recording 8.57% depreciation. Dangote Sugar closed at N12.35 after going down by 3.89%.

TOP 5 TRADES

134.612 million shares valued at N1.584 billion were traded today in 3,302 deals.

Zenith Bank was the most active stock with 22.452 million of its stocks worth N44.626 million traded in 225 deals. 17.160 million units of UCAP shares priced at N50.985 million exchanged hands in 209 transactions. GTB had 12.424 million shares valued at N362.837 million traded in 293 deals. Unilever traded 10.245 million shares estimated at N153.677 million in 31 transactions. UBA traded 8.810 million shares valued at N67.254 million in 185 deals.

