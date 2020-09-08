NSE: GTB, Guinness, Zenith, UBN drive N44bn loss

The equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), for the second day running, ended the trading session in the negative territory as investors’ willingness to sell their holdings overwhelmed buy pressure.

Profit-taking in blue-chip stocks including GTB, Guinness, Zenith and Union Bank particularly accounted for the day’s loss, which stood at N44.296 billion.

Across the sectorial indices, the Banking Index recorded the worst show, falling by 3.42% to 289.72 basis points.

Market breadth was negative, with 19 losers emerging against 10 gainers.

The All Share Index (ASI) edged lower by 0.33% to 25,497.32 basis points while market capitalisation slipped to N13.302 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 5.01%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Honeywell led gainers, appreciating by 4.44% to close at N0.94. Transcorp added 3.45% to end today’s trade at N0.60. Wapic advanced by 3.03% to N0.34. CAP rose to N17.45, notching up 2.64% in the process. Nigerian Breweries completed the top 5, climbing up by 2.50% to N41.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Arbico topped the losers’ chart, declining by 9.65% to close at N1.03. Royal Exchange shed 9.09% to end today’s trade at N0.30. GTB fell to N24.30, losing 6.18%. Japaul slumped to N0.20, recording 4.76% depreciation. UBN closed at N4.90, going down by 3.92%.

TOP 5 TRADES

251.964 million shares valued at N2.044 billion were traded today in 4,185 deals.

Custodian was the most active stock with 40.134 million of its stocks worth N192.165 million traded in 67 deals. 28.243 million units of FBN Holdings’ shares priced at N141.539 million exchanged hands in 253 transactions. Zenith Bank had 26.045 million shares valued at N444.797 million traded in 476 deals. Access traded 25.060 million shares estimated at N170.111 million in 371 transactions. Transcorp traded 19.025 million shares valued at N11.206 million in 94 deals.

