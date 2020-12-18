NSE: Heavyweight stocks drive gains as market capitalisation crosses N19tn mark

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) added N295.371 billion on Friday, with market capitalisation crossing the N19 trillion as heavyweight equities like Dangote Cement, MTNN, Ardova, Guinness and Oando boosted gains.

The Insurance Index was the biggest mover of the 5 sectorial indices as it advanced by 4.02% to 175.70 index points.

A positive market breadth was reported as there were 32 gainers against 7 losers at the end of trade.

The All Share Index (ASI) expanded by 1.56% larger, closing at 36,804.75 index points. Market capitalisation closed at N19.236 trillion.

Year to date, the index is up by 37.12%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Cutix led gainers on the NSE, appreciating by 9.88% to close at N1.89. Champions Breweries went up by 9.88% to N0.89 NPF Oando rose to N3.4, notching up 9.79% in the process. Japaul Gold added 9.68% to end today’s trade at N0.34. Mansard completed the top 5, climbing by 9.52% to N0.92.

TOP 5 LOSERS

C&I Leasing led losers on the NSE, declining by 9.83% to close at N4.31. Lasaco shed 6.25% to close at N0.30. Linkage Assurance fell to N0.45, losing 2.17%. Jaiz Bank slumped to N0.62, recording 1.59% depreciation. UCAP closed at N4.65, going down by 1.27 %.

TOP 5 TRADES

426.335 million shares estimated at N4.363 billion were traded today on the NSE in 4,298 deals.

Niger Insurance was the most active stock on the NSE with 130.245 million units of its stocks worth N26.049 million traded in 3 deals. 23.428 million units of GTB shares priced at N790.821 million exchanged hands in 255 transactions. Mansard had 21.747 million shares valued at N20.008 million traded in 35 deals. FBN Holding traded 21.331 million shares estimated at N150.483 million in 177 transactions. Zenith traded 20.221 million shares valued at N501.096 million in 353 deals.

