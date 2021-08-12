NSE: Honeywell, Wema Bank among top gainers as investors trade 570.2m shares

Investors in the Nigerian stock market traded 570.20 million shares worth N2.28billion on the floor of the bourse on Thursday.

This surpassed the 181.41 million shares valued at N2.08 billion that exchanged hands in 3,599 deals on Wednesday.

The market capitalization was up by N20 billion or 0.10 percent to settle at N20.57 trillion compared to N20.55 achieved the previous day.

Also, the All-Share Index rose by 41.60 points or 0.11 per to 39,490.06 from 39,448.46 reported on Wednesday.

Honeywell Flour led the gainers’ chart after its share price appreciated by N0.17kobo to move from N1.70 to N1.87kobo per share.

Wema Bank gained 3.95 percent during trading to increase its share price from N0.76kobo to N0.79kobo per share.

Flour Mill share price was up by 3.10 percent to end trading at N29.90kobo from N29 per share.

AIICO share price gained 2.11 percent to move from N0.95kobo to N0.97 per share at the end of trading.

GTCO share price increased by 1.07 percent to end trading with N28.40kobo from N28.10kobo per share.

SFSREIT topped the losers’ chart after shedding N6.85kobo from its share price during trading to drop from N68.60kobo to N61.75kobo per share.

Tripple Gee share price declined from N0.97kobo to N0.88kobo per share following a loss of 9.28 percent in its share price.

Regal Insurance share price plunged by 8.51 percent to end trading at N0.43kobo from N0.47kobo per share.

Prestige share price declined from N0.48kobo to N0.44kobo per share after losing 8.33 percent in share price during trading.

Japaul Gold completed the list as its share price fell by 7.84 percent to end trading at N0.47kobo from N0.51kobo per share.

Honeywell was the most active stock as investors traded 384.07 million shares worth N654.15 million.

Vitafoam shares were traded at a volume of 21.36 million and valued at N331.21 million.

FCMB was next with 13.60 million shares traded at a cost of N42.70 million.

Japaul Gold reported 12.85 million shares worth N6.36 million, while Sterling Bank recorded over 12.02 million traded shares at a value of N18.50 million.

