NSE: Index rises marginally as blue-chip stocks lead gainers

The Nigerian bourse ended the week on a bullish note on Friday with slight improvement recorded across the major performance parameters.

However, a negative market breadth was posted with 16 gainers recorded against 20 losers.

Sector performance was mixed as the Industrial Index appreciated by 1.17% and Insurance by 2.16% while the Banking and the Consumer Goods Indices slumped by 0.37% and 0.92% respectively. The Oil and Gas Index remained unchanged.

The All Share Index (ASI) inched up by 0.13 to close at 29,628.84 basis points.

The market capitalisation climbed up to N15.262 trillion at the end of today’s trade. Year to date, the index is up by 10.38%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Beta Glass was the leader in the flock of gainers today, appreciating by 9.55% to close at N70. Seplat added up 0.83% to end today’s trade at N605. Dangote Cement went up by 2.86% to N179.9. Julius Berger rose to N21.5, notching up 7.50% in the process. WAPCO completed the top 5, climbing by 1.74% to N17.5.

TOP 5 LOSERS

MTNN led losers at Friday’s trade, declining by 1.57% to close at N125. Unilever shed 9.77% to end today’s trade at N17.55. Dangote Cement fell to N13.9, losing 5.12%. NCR slumped to N3.31, recording 9.32% depreciation. FBN Holdings closed at N7.3, going down by 2.67%.

TOP 5 TRADES

184.558 million shares estimated at N3.514 billion were traded today in 3,852 deals.

GTB was the most active stock with 34.310 million of its stocks worth N1.102 billion traded in 324 deals. 15.931 million units of NAHCO shares priced at N38.336 million exchanged hands in 67 transactions. Transcorp had 15.054 million shares valued at N15.563 million traded in 96 deals. Chams traded 11.453 million shares estimated at N3.870 million in 35 transactions. Zenith Bank traded 11.036 million shares valued at N242.243 million in 388 deals.

