NSE: Industrial and bank stocks drive N186bn bullish comeback

The equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) rallied on Monday following a largely bearish market last week, with large-cap and mid-cap stocks like Dangote Cement, GTB, WAPCO, Zenith and UBA leading the rebound.

Across the sectorial indices, the Banking Index and the Industrial Index performed best, climbing higher by 3.71% to 280.43 basis points and by 3.34% to 1,143.56 basis points respectively.

Market breadth was negative, with 20 losers to emerge against 15 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) closed at 24,783.61 basis points while market capitalisation slipped to N12.929 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 7.67%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Unity Bank led gainers, appreciating by 9.62% to close at N0.57. WAPCO added 9.59% to end trade at N12. GTB advanced by 7.62% to N23.30. Neimeth rose to N1.50, notching up 7.14% in the process. Dangote Cement completed the top 5, climbing up by 5.66% to N141.80.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Smurfit topped the losers’ chart, declining by 34.48% to close at N0.14. Mansard shed 10% to end trade at N1.44. UACN Property fell to N0.81, losing 10%. Seplat slumped to N312.70, recording 9.99% depreciation. Berger Paint closed at N5.50, going down by 9.84%.

TOP 5 TRADES

402.636 million shares valued at N4.554 billion were tradein 3,252 deals.

Nigerian Breweries was the most active stock with 30.471 million of its stocks worth N518.057 million traded in 101 deals. 28.067 million units of WAPCO shares priced at N335.839 million exchanged hands in 390 transactions. FBN Holding had 9.946 million shares valued at N49.773 million traded in 211 deals. GTB traded 8.976 million shares estimated at N201.603 million in 383 transactions. UBA traded 8.269 million shares valued at N50.409 million in 192 deals.

