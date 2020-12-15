NSE: Industrial and banks stocks drive N199bn gain

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) extended gains on Tuesday on the back of buy pressure on industrial and bank stocks including Dangote Cement, WAPCO, Zenith Bank and GTB.

A rise in the Insurance Index by 3.50% to 162.37 index points made it the best performing sector of the five sectorial indices.

A positive market breadth was recorded as 28 gainers emerged against 15 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) edged up by 1.10% to 35,225.22 basis points. The market capitalisation advanced to N18.411 trillion at the end of today’s trade.

Year to date, the index is up by 31.23%

TOP 5 GAINERS

Lasaco led gainers on NSE, growing by 10% to close at N0.33. FTN Cocoa gained 8.33% to close at N0.52. Japaul rose by 8% to N0.27. WAPCO leapt to N22.50, notching up 7.14% in the process. Portland Paint completed the top 5, climbing up by 6.38% to N2.50.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Mansard topped the losers’ table on NSE, declining by 68.18% to close at N0.70. Vanleer shrank by 9.89% to end at N8.20. Red Star Express tumbled to N3.05, losing 9.76%. Unity Bank dipped to N0.62, recording 8.82% loss. Omatek closed at N0.22, going down by 8.33%.

TOP 5 TRADES

264.242 million shares worth N2.947 billion were traded on the NSE today in 4,354 deals.

Access Bank was the most preferred stocks on the NSE today with 36.472 million of its stocks worth N295.340 million traded in 219 deals. 33.830 million units of FBN Holdings shares priced at N236.635 million exchanged hands in 180 transactions. Zenith Bank had 23.417 million shares valued at N538.621 million traded in 539 deals. Dangote Sugar traded 23.031 million shares estimated at N407.570 million in 192 transactions. Jaiz Bank traded 22.156 million shares valued at N13.423 million in 97 deals.

