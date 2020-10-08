NSE: Industrial and oil & gas stocks drive N46bn loss

The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) entered a second day of loss on Thursday, with the bourse shedding N46.064 billion, driven by profit-taking in industrial and oil & gas stocks including Dangote Cement, BUA Cement, Conoil, Ardova and Nigerian Breweries.

A positive market breadth was reported as there were 26 losers against 17 gainers at the end of trade.

The Industrial Goods Index was the worst performing index of the 5 sectorial indices, declining by 2.72% to 1,232.85 basis points.

The All Share Index (ASI) contracted by 0.31% to close at 28,546.22. Market capitalisation closed at N14.921 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 6.35%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Eterna led the gainers’ chart, appreciating by 10% to close at N3.30. Unilever went up by 9.76% to N13.50. ETI rose to N4.45, notching up 8.54% in the process. Mandard added 7.18% to end today’s trade at N1.94. Neimeth completed the top 5, climbing by 5.95% to N4.45.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Deap Capital was the worst performing stock, declining by 10% to close at N0.27. Mutual Benefits shed 8.70% to close at N0.21. Cornerstone fell to N0.55, losing 8.33%. Nigerian Breweries slumped to N48.60, recording 7.07% depreciation. Access closed at N14.40, going down by 5.57%.

TOP 5 TRADES

569.377 million shares estimated at N4.914 billion were traded today in 6,101 deals.

Eterna was the most active stock for with 112.890 million units of its stocks worth N372.533 billion traded in 29 deals. 74.232 million units of Zenith shares priced at N1.507 billion million exchanged hands in 887 transactions. Access had 57.062 million shares valued at N449.161 million traded in 455 deals. FBN Holdings traded 44.401 million shares estimated at N280.997 million in 491 transactions. Fidelity traded 31.835 million shares valued at N66.660 million in 169 deals.

