NSE: Int’l Breweries, Cutix, Neimeth lead gainers as market remains upbeat

The market maintained the current uptrend on Thursday as bargain-hunting efforts lifted equities further up.

Gains in CAP, Stanbic, International Breweries, GSK and Fidson largely accounted for the positive performance.

The market posted a positive breadth as 17 gainers emerged against 11 losers.

All the sector indices closed high save for the Insurance Index which was down by 0.23% at 128.30 basis points.

The All Share Index (ASI) went up by 0.13% to 25,204.58 basis points. Market capitalisation jumped to N13.149 trillion, expanding by N18.062 billion.

Year to date, the index is down by 6.1%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

International Breweries led gainers, appreciating by 10% to close at N3.30. Cutix added up 9.71% to end today’s trade at N1.92. Neimeth advanced by 9.55% to N1.95. Livestock rose to N0.60, notching up 9.09% in the process. Fidson completed the top 5, climbing up by 6.74% to N3.96.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Studio Press topped the losers’ chart today, declining by 9.60% to close at N1.79. UACN Property shed 9.47% to end today’s trade at N0.86. ABC Transport fell to N0.43, losing 8.51%. Royal Exchange slumped to N0.26, recording 7.41% depreciation. Japaul closed at N0.20, going down by 4.76%.

TOP 5 TRADES

179.549 million shares valued at N2.526 billion were traded today in 3,055 deals.

Transcorp plans N0.01 per share dividend, as UBA proposes N0.80 final dividend was the most active stock with 35,479 million of its stocks worth N21.470 million traded in 76 deals. 29.938 million units of GTB shares priced at N755.908 million exchanged hands in 236 transactions. Lasaco had 11.864 million shares valued at N3.505 million traded in 28 deals. FBN Holdings traded 9.975 million shares estimated at N49.931 million in 149 transactions. Zenith Bank traded 9.648 million shares valued at N163.463 million in 300 deals.

