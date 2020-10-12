NSE: Int’l Breweries, Mansard, Flour Mills top losers as market sheds N41bn

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) contracted by N40.673 billion on Monday as profit-taking actions deepened.

The Insurance Index was the day’s worst performer of the five sectorial indexes, declining by 1.78% to close at 136.75 basis points.

A negative market breadth posted as there were 19 gainers against 16 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) declined by 0.27% basis points to close at 28,337.49. The market capitalisation closed at N14.812 trillion. Year to date, the index is down by 5.57%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Eterna led the gainers’ chart, appreciating by 9.92% to close at N3.92. Union Diagnostic went up by 8.33% to N0.26. Transcorp rose to N0.65, notching up 4.84% in the process. Cutix added 4.65% to end the trade at N1.80. Honeywell completed the top 5, climbing by 2.44% to N420.

TOP 5 LOSERS

International Breweries was the worst performing stock, declining by 9.11% to close at N4.29. Mansard shed 5.67% to close at N1.83. Flour Mills fell to N21, losing 4.55%. Regal Insurance slumped to N0.22, recording 4.35% depreciation. Portland Paint closed at N2.15, going down by 3.59%.

TOP 5 TRADES

369.178 million shares estimated at N5.060 billion were traded in 4,750 deals.

UBA was the most active stock for the second day running with 95.052 million units of its stocks worth N678.740 million traded in 343 deals. 65.481 million units of GTB shares priced at N1.989 billion exchanged hands in 476 transactions. Zenith had 47.217 million shares valued at N944.314 million traded in 567 deals. FBN Holdings traded 37.623 million shares estimated at N231.896 million in 372 transactions. Tanscorp traded 28.119 million shares valued at N18.174 million in 82 deals.

