NSE: Investors gain N108bn as bull run continues

The bull run in the equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) continued on Tuesday as the market added N105.758 billion on the back of gains in the shares of Flour Mills, Conoil, Guinness, Cadbury and GTB.

The Insurance Index posted the day’s best performance of the five sectorial indices, going up by 2.72% to 139.70 basis points.

The market recorded ended with a positive breadth, causing 46 gainers to emerge against 2 losers. The All Share Index (ASI) edged uup by 0.70% to end the day at 28,890.29 basis points. Market capitalisation climbed to N15.148 trillion.

Year to date, the index is up by 7.97%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Linkage Assurance topped the gainers’ chart, appreciating by 10% to close at N0.44. Conoil added up 9.85% to end today’s trade at N17.35. NNFM went up by 9.79% to N4.60. Portland Paints leapt to N2.25, notching up 9.76% in the process. Livestockcompleted the top 5, climbing up by 9.68% to N0.68.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Wema led losers, declining by 1.72% to close at N0.57. NEM shed 1.46% to end today’s trade at N2.03.

TOP 5 TRADES

385.599 million shares estimated at N2.914 billion were traded today in 5,283 deals.

FBN Holdings led trade with 81,781 million units of its stocks worth N505.527 million traded in 394 trades. 50.721 million units of Access shares priced at N391.235 million exchanged hands in 279 transactions. Fidelity had 35.187 million shares valued at N75.105 million traded in 208 deals. ETI traded 24.146 million shares estimated at N121.172 million in 268 transactions. UBA traded 20.491 million shares valued at N147.116 million in 243 deals.

