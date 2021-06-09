NSE: Investors gain N150bn. Cutix, Okomu Oil among top gainers | Ripples Nigeria

Business
NSE: Investors gain N150bn. Cutix, Okomu Oil among top gainers
Trading ended on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday with the equity capitalisation standing at N20.41 trillion.
This was N150 billion or 0.74 percent higher than the N20.26 trillion reported by the bourse on Tuesday.
The All Share Index also increased from 38,881.7 to 39,170.95 ASI at the close of business on Wednesday.
Investors traded 181.52 million shares valued at N3.95 billion in 3,217 deals today.
This was lower than the 218.51 million shares valued at N1.59 billion that exchanged hands in 3,630 deals the previous day.
Cutix led the gainers’ chart after gaining N0.23kobo to move from N2.30kobo to N2.53kobo per share.
Okomu Oil gained 9.75 percent during trading to increase its share price from N106.15kobo to N116.50kobo per share.
Union Bank share price rose by 9.43 percent to end trading at N5.80kobo from N5.30kobo per share.
Honeywell share price was up by N0.10kobo to move from N1.16kobo to N1.26kobo per share at the end of trading.
Associated Bus Company share price increased by 8.11 percent to end trading with N0.40kobo from N0.37kobo per share.
Sovereign Insurance topped the losers’ chart after shedding 3.57 percent in share price to drop from N0.28kobo to N0.27kobo per share.
READ ALSO: Investors gain N100bn as CWG selloff continues in Nigeria’s stock market
Jaiz Bank share price declined from N0.59kobo to N0.57kobo per share following a loss of 3.39 percent in its share price.
FCMB share price plunged by 1.59 percent to end trading at N3.10kobo from N3.15kobo per share.
First Bank share price declined from N7.30kobo to N7.20kobo per share after losing 1.37 percent in share price during trading.
Sterling Bank completed the list as its share price fell by 1.23 percent to end trading at N1.60kobo from N1.62kobo per share.
Zenith Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 20.75 million shares worth N476.12 million.
Sterling Bank shares were traded at a volume of 19.37 million and valued at N31 million.
GTBank was next with 15.11 million shares traded at a cost of N432.81 million.
First Bank reported 11.58 million shares worth N83.87 million while Fidelity Bank recorded over 11.30 million traded shares at a value of N25.49 million.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....