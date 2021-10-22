NSE: Investors gain N30bn as trading rises by 0.14%

Equity capitalization rose by 0.14 percent at the close of trading on the floor of the Nigerian capital market on Friday.

This followed the increase in the equity capitalization by N30billion to close at N21.79billion compared to N21.76trillion posted by the bourse on Thursday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index was up by 59.15 basis points to stand at 41,763.26 against 41,704.11 recorded the previous day.

Investors traded 510.18 million shares valued at N5.86 billion in 5,485 deals on Friday.

This was lower than the 216.19 million shares worth N3.38billion that exchanged hands in 4,272 deals on Thursday.

Cutix topped the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by N0.55kobo to move from N5.50kobo to N6.05 per share.

Unilever share price was up by N1.30kobo to end trading at N14.50kobo from N13.20kobo per share.

Associated Bus Transport gained 9.68 percent to move from N0.31kobo to N0.34kobo per share at the end of trading.

PZ share recorded N0.50kobo gain to end trading with N5.90kobo from N5.40kobo per share.

Total share price increased by N11.90kobo to move from N193 to N204.90kobo per share.

NEM led the losers’ table after shedding N0.18kobo from its share price to drop from N2.10kobo to N1.92kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Investors lose N150bn as NGX Group, Ikeja Hotel fail to lift Nigeria’s stock market

Ikeja Hotel share price declined from N1.15kobo to N1.06 per share after losing 7.83 percent in its share price.

NGX Group share price lost N1.55kobo to end trading at N22 from N23.55kobo per share.

WAPIC share price declined from N0.51kobo to N0.48kobo per share after losing 5.88 percent from its share price during trading.

Nascon completed the list after losing N0.85kobo to end trading at N14.65kobo from N15.50kobo per share.

First Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 154.39 million shares worth N1.91 billion.

Ecobank shares were traded at a volume of 56.09 million and valued at N421.53 million.

Transcorp was next with 31.94 million shares traded at a cost of N32.32 million.

NGX Group reported 29.87 million shares worth N723.21 million, while Wema Bank recorded over 24.12 million traded shares at a value of N17.41 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now