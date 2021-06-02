NSE: Investors gain N36bn. UPLN, Regal Insurance among top gainers | Ripples Nigeria

Business
NSE: Investors gain N36bn. UPLN, Regal Insurance among top gainers
Investors in the Nigerian stock market gained N36billion after the bourse rebounded slowly at the end of trading on Wednesday.
The market capitalization increased from N20.022 trillion reported on Tuesday to N20.058 trillion today.
The All Share Index was up by 0.18 percent to move from 38,414.37 to 38,437.88 on Wednesday.
Investors traded in 156.90 million shares valued at N1.32 billion in 3,273 deals on Wednesday.
This was lower than 274.85 million shares valued at N2.63 billion that exchanged hands in 4,159 deals the previous day.
UPLN led the gainers’ chart after gaining N0.12kobo to move from N1.28kobo to N1.40kobo per share.
Regal Insurance gained 9.38 percent during trading, to increase its share price from N0.49kobo to N0.53kobo per share.
Veritaskap share price rose by 5 percent to end trading at N0.21kobo from N0.20kobo per share.
Chi Plc share price increased by 4.17 percent to end trading with N0.75kobo from N0.72kobo per share.
Royal Exchange share price was up by 3.90 percent to move from N0.77kobo to N0.80kobo per share at the end of trading.
READ ALSO: Investors lose N12.25bn as Nigeria’s stock market slips back to bearish zone
CWG topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.20kobo in its share price to drop from N2.07kobo to N1.87kobo per share.
Ikeja Hotel share price declined from N1.10kobo per share to N1 per share following a loss of N0.10kobo in its share price.
Nascon share price plunged by N1.30kobo to end trading at N13.50kobo from N14.80kobo per share.
John Holt share price declined from N0.58kobo to N0.53kobo per share after losing 8.62 percent in share price during trading.
Linkage Assurance completed the list as its share price fell by 8.33 percent to end trading at N0.55kobo from N0.60kobo per share.
Japaul Gold was the most active stock as investors traded 19.94 million shares worth N11.40 million.
First Bank shares were traded at a volume of 12.22 million and valued at N87.89 million.
Transcorp was next with 11.84 million shares traded at a cost of N10.4 million.
UACN reported 10.80 million shares worth N118.87 million while Fidelity Bank recorded over 9.83 million traded shares at a value of N21.85 million.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...