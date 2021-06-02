NSE: Investors gain N36bn. UPLN, Regal Insurance among top gainers | Ripples Nigeria

Investors in the Nigerian stock market gained N36billion after the bourse rebounded slowly at the end of trading on Wednesday.

The market capitalization increased from N20.022 trillion reported on Tuesday to N20.058 trillion today.

The All Share Index was up by 0.18 percent to move from 38,414.37 to 38,437.88 on Wednesday.

Investors traded in 156.90 million shares valued at N1.32 billion in 3,273 deals on Wednesday.

This was lower than 274.85 million shares valued at N2.63 billion that exchanged hands in 4,159 deals the previous day.

UPLN led the gainers’ chart after gaining N0.12kobo to move from N1.28kobo to N1.40kobo per share.

Regal Insurance gained 9.38 percent during trading, to increase its share price from N0.49kobo to N0.53kobo per share.

Veritaskap share price rose by 5 percent to end trading at N0.21kobo from N0.20kobo per share.

Chi Plc share price increased by 4.17 percent to end trading with N0.75kobo from N0.72kobo per share.

Royal Exchange share price was up by 3.90 percent to move from N0.77kobo to N0.80kobo per share at the end of trading.

CWG topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.20kobo in its share price to drop from N2.07kobo to N1.87kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel share price declined from N1.10kobo per share to N1 per share following a loss of N0.10kobo in its share price.

Nascon share price plunged by N1.30kobo to end trading at N13.50kobo from N14.80kobo per share.

John Holt share price declined from N0.58kobo to N0.53kobo per share after losing 8.62 percent in share price during trading.

Linkage Assurance completed the list as its share price fell by 8.33 percent to end trading at N0.55kobo from N0.60kobo per share.

Japaul Gold was the most active stock as investors traded 19.94 million shares worth N11.40 million.

First Bank shares were traded at a volume of 12.22 million and valued at N87.89 million.

Transcorp was next with 11.84 million shares traded at a cost of N10.4 million.

UACN reported 10.80 million shares worth N118.87 million while Fidelity Bank recorded over 9.83 million traded shares at a value of N21.85 million.

