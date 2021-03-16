NSE: Investors gain N83.17bn despite sell-off in GTBank, Ecobank | Ripples Nigeria

Business
NSE: Investors gain N83.17bn despite sell-off in GTBank, Ecobank
Investors at the Nigerian Stock Exchange gained N83.17 billion on Tuesday with the market capitalisation standing at N20.25 trillion at the end of trading.
The figure was more than N20.17 trillion recorded by the bourse on Monday.
The All Share Index (ASI) also increased by 0.41 percent to close trading with 38,720.81 ASI against the 38,561.84 recorded the previous day.
At least 220.85 million shares worth N4.20 billion exchanged hands in 4,192 deals on Tuesday.
This was higher than the 3,527 deals which produced 184.52 million shares worth N2.51 million 24 hours earlier.
Guinness led the gainers’ chart as the company’s share price rose by N2.3kobo to end trading with N25.3kobo per share from N23.
Regalins’ share price rose by 10 percent to move from N0.3kobo to N0.33kobo per share.
Jaiz Bank gained 9.68 percent during trading and increased its share price from N0.62kobo to N0.68kobo.
Vitafoam’s share price rose by N0.4kobo to end trading at N7.75kobo from N7.35kobo per share.
Livestock gained 3.38 percent in share price to move from N1.83kobo to N1.90kobo per share at the end of trading.
WAPIC topped the losers’ chart after losing 9.09 percent to drop from N0.55 kobo to N0.5kobo at the end of trading.
READ ALSO: Nigeria’s debt stock increases by N6.7bn in 2020 to N32.91tn – DMO
Africa Prudential share price declined from N5.45kobo to N5 following a loss of N0.45kobo in its share price.
Fidelity Bank share price plunged by N0.16kobo to end trading at N2.39kobo per share from N2.23kobo.
Ecobank’s share price declined from N5.15kobo to N4.85kobo per share after losing N0.3kobo in share price during trading.
GTBank completed the list as its share price fell by N1.45kobo to end trading at N28.5kobo per share, having opened trade with N29.95kobo.
For traded shares, UBA was the most active stock as investors traded 24.40 million shares worth N171.57 million.
Access Bank shares were traded at a volume of 19.13 million and valued at N148.11 million.
Mutual Benefit was next with 17.87 million shares traded at a cost of N6.85 million.
Mansard reported 17.44 million shares worth N17.28 million, while GTBank recorded over 16.32 million traded shares at a value of N470.57 million.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Wenger calls for FIFA World Cup to be held every two years
Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has made a call to world football governing body, FIFA, to consider hosting the senior...
Ibrahimovic recalled by Sweden five years after announcing retirement
Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be making a return to the Swedish national team following a call-up by the team five years...
Liverpool’s top-four hopes rekindled after slim win at Wolves
Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday...
Messi nets brace, equals Xavi’s record as Barca thrash Huesca to go second
Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona thrashed bottom club Huesca 4-1 in a La Liga clash at Camp Nou on...
Hearn says two-fight deal agreed for Joshua vs Fury heavyweight showdown
Boxing Promoter, Eddie Hearn has revealed that a two-fight deal has been signed by both parties for the heavyweight showdown...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership deal with American Fintech PayPal. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership with...
Savannah Fund launches $25m fund for African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Savannah Fund launches $25-million fund...
What are the most popular mobile devices in Nigeria in 2021?
Nigeria has the second-largest mobile market in Africa, with South Africa the only country where the devices have enjoyed greater...
MISINFORMATION: Facebook to label posts on COVID-19 vaccine
Facebook Inc, on Monday said it has put in place measures to check misinformation and conspiracies concerning the Covid-19 vaccine...
Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...
MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...