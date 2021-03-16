NSE: Investors gain N83.17bn despite sell-off in GTBank, Ecobank | Ripples Nigeria

Investors at the Nigerian Stock Exchange gained N83.17 billion on Tuesday with the market capitalisation standing at N20.25 trillion at the end of trading.

The figure was more than N20.17 trillion recorded by the bourse on Monday.

The All Share Index (ASI) also increased by 0.41 percent to close trading with 38,720.81 ASI against the 38,561.84 recorded the previous day.

At least 220.85 million shares worth N4.20 billion exchanged hands in 4,192 deals on Tuesday.

This was higher than the 3,527 deals which produced 184.52 million shares worth N2.51 million 24 hours earlier.

Guinness led the gainers’ chart as the company’s share price rose by N2.3kobo to end trading with N25.3kobo per share from N23.

Regalins’ share price rose by 10 percent to move from N0.3kobo to N0.33kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank gained 9.68 percent during trading and increased its share price from N0.62kobo to N0.68kobo.

Vitafoam’s share price rose by N0.4kobo to end trading at N7.75kobo from N7.35kobo per share.

Livestock gained 3.38 percent in share price to move from N1.83kobo to N1.90kobo per share at the end of trading.

WAPIC topped the losers’ chart after losing 9.09 percent to drop from N0.55 kobo to N0.5kobo at the end of trading.

Africa Prudential share price declined from N5.45kobo to N5 following a loss of N0.45kobo in its share price.

Fidelity Bank share price plunged by N0.16kobo to end trading at N2.39kobo per share from N2.23kobo.

Ecobank’s share price declined from N5.15kobo to N4.85kobo per share after losing N0.3kobo in share price during trading.

GTBank completed the list as its share price fell by N1.45kobo to end trading at N28.5kobo per share, having opened trade with N29.95kobo.

For traded shares, UBA was the most active stock as investors traded 24.40 million shares worth N171.57 million.

Access Bank shares were traded at a volume of 19.13 million and valued at N148.11 million.

Mutual Benefit was next with 17.87 million shares traded at a cost of N6.85 million.

Mansard reported 17.44 million shares worth N17.28 million, while GTBank recorded over 16.32 million traded shares at a value of N470.57 million.

