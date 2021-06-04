NSE: Investors gain N92.70bn as Morison, Veritas top gainers list | Ripples Nigeria

Business
NSE: Investors gain N92.70bn as Morison, Veritas top gainers list
The Nigerian stock market ended the week in a bullish mood after investors gained N92.70 billion on Friday.
At the close of business on Friday, the equity capitalisation increased to N20.18 trillion, from N20.092 trillion reported the previous day.
The All Share Index was up by 0.46 percent to increase from 38, 548.24 to 38,726.1 on Friday.
The capital market closed with 199.06 million shares traded by investors in 3,150 deals valued at N1.59 billion on Friday.
This surpassed the 249.68 million shares valued at N1.87 billion that exchanged hands in 3,524 deals on Thursday.
Morison led the gainers’ chart after its share price increased by N0.10kobo to move from N1.03kobo to N1.13kobo per share.
Veritaskap gained 9.09 percent during trading to increase its share price from N0.22kobo to N0.24kobo per share.
UPLN share price increased by N0.14kobo to end trading at N1.68kobo from N1.54kobo per share.
NPF Microfinance share price was up by 6.59 percent to move from N1.67kobo to N1.78kobo per share at the end of trading.
READ ASLO: NSE: Investors gain N36bn. UPLN, Regal Insurance among top gainers
Honeywell share price increased by 6.03 percent to end trading with N1.23kobo from N1.16kobo per share.
CWG topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.16kobo from its share price to drop from N1.69kobo to N1.53kobo per share.
Regal Insurance share price declined from N0.55kobo to N5.50kobo per share following a loss of 9.09 percent in its share price.
Royal Exchange share price plunged by 7.69 percent to end trading at N0.72kobo from N0.78kobo per share.
Lasaco share price declined from N1.49kobo to N1.39kobo after losing N0.10kobo in share price during trading.
African Prudential completed the list as its share price fell by N0.30kobo to end trading at N5.90kobo from N6.20kobo per share.
Sovereign Insurance was the most active stock as investors traded 31.78 million shares worth N8.34 million.
FCMB shares were traded at a volume of 28.26 million and valued at N90.52 million.
Royal Exchange was next with 10.84 million shares traded at a cost of N7.75 million.
Fidelity Bank reported 10.29 million shares worth N23.11 million while Regal Insurance recorded over 9.69 million traded shares at a value of N4.97 million.
