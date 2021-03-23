NSE: Investors’ high participation fails to stop market slump | Ripples Nigeria

Business
NSE: Investors’ high participation fails to stop market slump
The stock market slumped on Tuesday, just a day after closing on a high. It ended trading with equity capitalisation declining to N20.250 trillion from the N20.259 trillion recorded on Monday at the capital market.
The All Share Index dipped slightly by 0.05 percent at the trading floor on Tuesday, dropping to 38,704.97. A day before, the ASI had closed at 38,722.87 at the stock market.
Investors exchanged 410.38 million shares in 3,937 deals, at the cost of N5.98 billion on Tuesday, against the 277.23 million shares, worth N3.05 billion, traded by investors in 4.299 deals the previous day.
At the opening day of trading week, Wapic topped the gainers list after its share price rose by 10 percent to move from N0.5kobo to N0.55kobo per share.
CAP gained N2 during trading and increased its share price from N20 per share to N22 per share.
Nigerian Police Microfinance share price rose by N0.16kobo to end trading at N1.77kobo from N1.61kobo per share.
Julius Berger rose by N1.85kobo in share price to move from N18.7kobo to N20.55kobo per share at the end of trading.
FTN Cocoa share price rose by 9.30 percent to end trade with N0.47kobo per share, from N0.43kobo per share.
Livestock topped the losers chart on Tuesday with a share price of N1.9kobo, following a loss of 9.52 percent at today’s trading, to drop from N2.1kobo.
Chams share price declined from N0.23kobo to N0.21kobo per share following a loss of 8.70 percent in its share price.
Cornerstone share price plunged by 6.67 percent to end trading at N0.56kobo per share from N0.6kobo.
Champion Brew share price declined from N2.24kobo to N2.1kobo per share after losing 6.25 percent in share price during trading.
Ecobank completed the list as its share price fell by 5.88 percent to end trading at N4.8kobo per share, having opened trade with N5.1kobo.
For top traded shares, Dangote Sugar was the most active stock, as investors traded 107.07 million shares worth N1.80 billion.
UBN shares were traded at a volume of 78.54 million and valued at N416.27 million.
Transcorp was next with 31.56 million shares traded at a cost of N25.25 million.
GTBank reported 26.82 million shares worth N832.28 million, while Custodian recorded over 24.73 million traded shares at a value of N148.68 million.
