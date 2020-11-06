NSE:  Investors interest in bank stocks boost N145bn gain as bull run continues

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained its gaining streak on Friday, helped by positive sentiments towards bank stocks and appreciation in large-cap stocks including Dangote Cement and GTB.

Companies financial results, a fair number of which are impressive like Dangote Cement whose nine-month profit was up by 35% at N208.605 billion, continued to trickle in, also helping gains.

The Bank Index emerged the best performer of the 5 sectorial indices, lifting by 3.39% to 380.70 basis points.

Market breath closed on a positive note, with 31 gainers recorded compared to 11 losers.

Advancing by 0.90%, the All Share Index (ASI) closed at 31,016.17 basis points. Market capitalisation added N144.873 billion, ending trade at N16.207 trillion.

Year to date, the index is up by 15.55%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

ETI led gainers, growing by 9.80% to close at N5.60. C & I Leasing gained 9.60%, jumping to N4.34. Livestock Feeds rose by 9.38% to N1.06. Transcorp leapt to N0.85, notching up 8.87% in the process. Consolidated Hallmark Insurance completed the top 5, climbing up by 8.82% to N0.37.

READ ALSO: NSE: Market rallies on gains in industrial goods stocks

TOP 5 LOSERS

Mansard topped the losers’ table, declining by 9.09% to close at N2. Prestige shrank by 8.62% to end the day at N0.53. NEM fell to N2.05, losing 8.07%. Japaul dipped to N0.23, recording 8% depreciation. BUA Cement closed at N43, going down by 5.39%.

TOP 5 TRADES

637.495 million shares worth N5.229 billion were traded in 6,354 deals. Friday’s trade volume was 123% bigger than Wednesday’s, which closed at 286.446 million.

Omoluabi Mortgage Bank was the most preferred stock with 139.500 million units of its stocks worth N83.700 million traded in 1 deal. 91.366 million units of FBN Holdings shares priced at N594.947 million exchanged hands in 242 transactions. Sterling Bank had 51.504 million shares valued at N93.697 million traded in 1,624 deals. Access traded 47.271 million shares estimated at N382.074 million in 270 transactions. UBA traded 44.549 million shares valued at N356.442 million in 283 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions