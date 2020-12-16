NSE: Investors’ interest in consumer goods and bank stocks drives N140bn gain

Trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) ended in the positive territory for the third time this week on Wednesday as investors’ renewed interest in consumer goods and bank stocks boosted the N140.034 billion gain.

Blue-chip stocks like Nestle, Flour Mills, Zenith Bank, Guinness and GTB contributed significantly to the positive performance.

Market breadth was positive as 26 gainers emerged against 13 losers.

The Consumer Goods Index was the day’s best performer of the sectorial indices, going up 3.78% to 572.59 index points.

The All Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.76% to close at 35,493.15 basis points. The market capitalisation slumped to N18.551 trillion at the end of today’s trade.

Year to date, the index is up by 32.23%

TOP 5 GAINERS

Mansard led gainers on the NSE, growing by 10% to close at N0.77. May &Baker gained 9.89% to close at N3.89. NCR rose by 9.60% to N2.17. UPL leapt to N1.38, notching up 9.52% in the process. Unity Bank completed the top 5, climbing up by 0.67% to N8.07.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Cornerstone topped the NSE losers’ table, declining by 8.33% to close at N0.55. Linkage Assurance shrank by 8.16% to end at N0.45. Lasaco tumbled to N0.31, losing 6.06%. ABC Transport dipped to N0.33, recording 5.71% loss. Chams closed at N0.21, going down by 4.55%.

TOP 5 TRADES

650.549 million shares worth N2.287 billion were traded on the NSE today in 3,952 deals.

Jaiz Bank was the most preferred stocks on the NSE today with 414.977 million of its stocks worth N216.977 million traded in 109 deals. 22.328 million units of Mansard shares priced at N17.193 million exchanged hands in 30 transactions. Zenith Bank had 19.336 million shares valued at N472.710 million traded in 394 deals. SAHCO traded 19 million shares estimated at N50.630 million in 2 transactions. Access Bank traded 15.751 million shares valued at N130.349 million in 179 deals.

