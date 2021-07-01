NSE: Investors lose N10bn as market cap drops by 0.5%

The Nigerian capital market slipped slightly on Thursday following a N10 billion drop in the market capitalization during trading activities at the bourse.

The market capitalization dropped by 0.5 percent from N19.76 trillion to N19.75 trillion on Thursday.

The All Share Index was down by 8.72 basis points to drop to 37,898.56 from 37,907.28 reported on Wednesday.

Investors traded 205.45 million shares valued at N2.73 billion in 3,563 deals on Thursday.

This was lower than 213.70 million shares valued at N3.23 billion that exchanged hands in 3,522 deals the previous day.

Trippleg led the gainers’ chart after gaining 10 percent to move from N0.70kobo to N0.77kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel gained N0.13kobo during trading to increase its share price from N1.33kobo to N1.46kobo per share.

CWG share price rose by N0.11kobo to end trading at N1.26kobo from N1.15kobo per share.

Wema Bank share price was up by 9.52 percent to move from N0.63kobo to N0.69kobo per share at the end of trading.

Learn Africa share price increased by N0.10kobo to end trading with N1.15kobo from N1.05kobo per share.

Royal Exchange topped the losers’ chart after shedding 9.84 percent during trading to drop from N0.61kobo to N0.55kobo per share.

Oando share price declined from N3.29kobo to N3.01 per share following a loss of N0.28kobo in its share price.

Mutual Benefit share price plunged by 6.98 percent to end trading at N0.40kobo from N0.43kobo per share.

Regal Insurance share price declined from N0.46kobo to N0.43kobo per share after losing 6.52 percent in share price during trading.

Cornerstone completed the list as its share price fell by 3.57 percent to end trading at N0.54kobo from N0.56kobo per share.

GTCO was the most active stock as investors traded 41.83 million shares worth N1.25 billion.

Mutual Benefit shares were traded at a volume of 14.67 million and valued at N5.88 million.

Wema Bank was next with 13.18 million shares traded at a cost of N8.31 million.

Courtville reported 12.11 million shares worth N2.55 million while Zenith Bank recorded over 9.82 million traded shares at a value of N233.78 million.

