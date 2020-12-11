NSE: Investors lose N171bn as profit-taking persists

The equity capitalisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) declined by N170.662 billion on Friday, continuing days of intense profit-taking as traders scrambled to sell off their holdings and recoup investments.

Losses by Dangote Cement, Julius Berger, GSK, Unilever and Neimeth contributed most to the downturn.

Across the sectorial indices, the Industrial Index took the worst hit of the day, depreciating by 4.09% to 1,540.23 index points

A positive market breadth was recorded, with 29 gainers emerged against 9 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) slid by 0.94% to 35,250.74 basis points. Similarly, market capitalisation fell to N17.902 trillion at the end of today’s trade.

Year to date, the index is up by 27.6%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

FTN Cocoa led the flock of gainers on the NSE today, appreciating by 10% to close at N0.44. Sterling Bank added up 9.94% to end today’s trade at N1.88. FBN Holdings went up by 8.73% to N6.85. Japaul rose to N0.25, notching up 8.70% in the process. Vitafoam completed the top 5, climbing by 8.66% to N6.90.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Dangote Cement was the worst performing stock on the NSE today, declining by 8.04% to close at N183. Neimeth shed 5.98% to close at N2.20. Regal Insurance fell to N0.20, losing 4.76%. Julius Berger dipped to N17.55, recording 4.62% depreciation. Chams closed at N0.21, going down by 4.55%.

TOP 5 TRADES

796.064 million shares estimated at N4.465 billion were traded today on the NSE in 4,810 deals.

Jaiz Bank was the most active stock on the NSE today with 401.134 million units of its stocks worth N260.755 million traded in 22 deals. 59.101 million units of Regal Insurance shares priced at N11.833 million exchanged hands in 38 transactions. Access Bank traded 49.407 million shares estimated at N386.019 million in 376 transactions. Zenith Bank traded 49.774 million shares valued at N1.083 billion in 615 deals. FBN Holdings had 28.909 million shares valued at N190.380 million traded in 269 deals.

