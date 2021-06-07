NSE: Investors lose N20.69bn as selloff continues in CWG, Royal Exchange rebounds | Ripples Nigeria

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N20.69 billion on the opening day of trading this week after the market capitalisation slipped to N20.16 trillion on Monday.

This was lower than the N20.18 trillion recorded at the close of business on the floor of the bourse last Friday.

The All Share Index lost 39.7 basis points to settle at 38,686.4, compared to 38,726.1 recorded on Friday.

Investors traded 210.75 million shares valued at N1.49 billion in 3,958 deals on Monday.

This surpassed the 199.06 million shares valued at N1.59 billion that exchanged hands in 3,150 deals the previous trading day.

Morison led the gainers’ chart after its share price gained N0.11kobo to move from N1.13kobo to N1.24kobo per share.

Conoil gained N1.80kobo during trading to increase its share price from N18.70kobo to N20.50kobo per share.

Veritas Kapital share price rose by 8.33 percent to end trading at N0.26kobo from N0.24kobo per share.

African Prudential share price was up by N0.46kobo to move from N5.90kobo to N6.35kobo per share at the end of trading.

Royal Exchange share price increased by 6.94 percent to end trading with N0.77kobo from N0.72kobo per share.

Juli topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.15kobo from its share price during trading to drop from N1.53kobo to N1.38kobo per share.

CWG share price declined from N1.53kobo to N1.38kobo per share following a loss of N0.15kobo in its share price.

Japaul Gold share price plunged by 8.47 percent to end trading at N0.54kobo from N0.59kobo per share.

Honeywell share price declined from N1.23kobo to N1.16kobo per share after losing 5.69 percent in share price during trading.

FCMB completed the list as its share price fell by N0.15kobo to end trading at N3.15kobo from N3.30kobo per share.

First Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 16.63 million shares worth N12.10 million.

Wapic shares were traded at a volume of 16.47 million and valued at N9.06 million.

Chams was next with 16.23 million shares traded at a cost of N3.31 million.

Zenith Bank reported 15.94 million shares worth N365.89 million while Japaul Gold recorded over 13.17 million traded shares at a value of N7.16 million.

