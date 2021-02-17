NSE: Investors lose N15.19bn in stock market | Ripples Nigeria

Investors lose over N15.19 billion at the close of trading on the floor of the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday.

The equity capitalisation closed at N21.16 trillion, lower than the N21.18 trillion the market closed with on Tuesday.

The All Share Index (ASI) dipped by 29.03 basis points to end trade at 40,465.32 ASI on Wednesday, below the 40,494.35 for Tuesday.

According to activities at the NSE monitored by Ripples Nigeria, the volume of shares traded declined as investors traded 244.20 million shares on Wednesday.

However, this was below the 356.43 million shares traded the previous day.

Also, the number of deals sealed by investors plunged to 4,083 at the close of market on Wednesday, below the 5,040 deals secured on Tuesday.

Value of shares was not left out as NSE reported that it decreased from N5.76billion to N2.65 billion on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, at the capital market today, Julius Berger rose to the top gainers’ chart after gaining N1.8kobo to close at N20.3kobo against the N18.5kobo it opened with.

Living Trust came second with N0.68kobo as its share price moved upward from N0.62kobo following N0.68kobo gain in share price.

Honeywell Flour followed after closing the market with N1.37kobo, rising from the opening price of N1.25kobo per share after recording N0.12kobo gain.

Cornerstone share price rose by 9.26% to move to N0.59kobo from the opening trade of N0.54kobo.

UPDCREIT completed the top five with N5.8kobo per share, gaining N0.4kobo to increase its share price from N5.4kobo.

Betaglas topped the losers’ chart after shielding N5.4kobo of its share price to close the market with N50, having opened trading with N55.4kobo.

Japaul Gold also made the losers’ list after its share price dropped to N0.72kobo from N0.79kobo per share, following a loss of 8.86 percent.

Fidson share price dipped by 8.55 percent to secure the third spot as it ended trading with N5.35kobo from N5.85kobo it opened with.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance share price declined to N0.35kobo per share from N0.38kobo, declining by 7.89 percent.

Vitafoam completed the list as its share price fell by N0.65kobo to end trade with N7.95kobo, having opened trade with N8.6kobo per share.

For top traded shares, First Bank was the most active stock on Wednesday, as investors traded N52.31 million shares worth N381.49 billion.

Transcorp shares were traded at a volume of 24.80 million valued at N23.81 million.

GTBank was next with 16.53 million shares traded at a cost of N512.52 million.

Zenith Bank reported 13.97 million shares worth over N349.27 million, while Vitafoam recorded 12.08 million traded shares at a value of N94.51 million.

