NSE: Investors lose N25.41bn as market returns negative

Nigeria’s stock market returned negative on Thursday, January 21, as the All Share Index depreciated by -0.12% to close at 41,099.15 basis points as against +0.23% appreciation recorded previously.

Investors traded 7,404 deals, exchanging 1,121,363,848 units valued at N6.397 billion. Market capitalisation decreased by N25 billion, from N21.524 trillion to N21.499 trillion.

MRS Plc stocks led the losers table after dipping from N13.75 to N12.4, losing N1.35 or 9.82 percent.

It was followed by Cadbury Nigeria Plc which moved from a high of N10.8 to N9.75, shedding N1.05 or 9.72 percent.

Likewise, Flour Mills decreased from N32.5 to N31.6, losing 90kobo or 2.77 percent. Dangote Cement Plc was also down from N234.5 to N234, shedding 50 kobo or 0.21percent, followed by Guinness Nigeria Plc which dropped from a high of N18.95 to N18.5, losing 45kobo or 2.37 percent.

Transcorp, GTBank, Sovereign Trust Insurance, Mutual Benefit, and Universal Insurance were the most traded stocks on the Exchange.

MULTIVERSE led the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of the day’s session.

