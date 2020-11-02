NSE: Investors lose N27 billion as profit-taking halts bull run

The equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) had its several days bull run halted on Monday, with investors profit-taking efforts costing the market N26.814 billion.

The fall in the Oil and Gas Index by 1.21% to 212.72 basis points made it the worst performing sector of the five sectorial indices.

A negative market breadth was recorded as 26 losers emerged against 22 gainers. The All Share Index (ASI) declined by 0.17% to 30,479.39 basis points. The market capitalisation advanced to N15.931 trillion at the end of today’s trade. Year to date, the index is up by 13.55%

TOP 5 GAINERS

Livestock led gainers, growing by 9.88% to close at N0.89. Dangote Sugar gained 9.78% to close at N15.15. NPF Microfinance Bank rose by 9.68% to N1.78. Regal Insurance leapt to N0.24, notching up 9.09% in the process. Royal Exchange completed the top 5, climbing up by 8.70% to N0.25.

TOP 5 LOSERS

C&I Leasing topped the losers’ table, declining by 10% to close at N3.96. FCMB shrank by 9.90% to end at N2.82. ETI tumbled to N5.15, losing 8.85%. Oando dipped to N2.57, recording 6.55% loss. International Breweries closed at N7, going down by 5.02%.

TOP 5 TRADES

376.653 million shares worth N3.802 billion were traded today in 6,050 deals.

Fidelity was the most preferred stocks today with 49.897 million of its stocks worth N122.163 million traded in 317 deals. 47.035 million units of Zenith shares priced at N1.033 billion exchanged hands in 609 transactions. Dangote Sugar had 30.943 million shares valued at N465.155 million traded in 227 deals. Sterling traded 30.226 million shares estimated at N57.619 million in 1080 transactions. UBA traded 29.709 million shares valued at N225.963 million in 302 deals.

